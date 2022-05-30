బట్లర్ ఆరెంజ్ కాప్

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals had to be satisfied with the runners-up medal in IPL 2022 as his team lost by 7 wickets to Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But the Englishman finished on top of the coveted Orange Cap list as he ended the season as the highest run-getter, scoring 863 runs in 17 matches. He is now the second highest scorer in a single IPL season behind Virat Kohli’s haul of 900-plus in the 2016 season.

Buttler scored 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries this season and was the best batter on show by a country mile.

Here is the updated Top 10 of the Orange Cap list for IPL 2022

1) Jos Buttler – 863 runs in 17 matches

2) KL Rahul – 616 runs in 15 matches

3) Quinton de Kock – 508 runs in 15 matches

4) Hardik Pandya – 487 runs in 15 matches

5) Shubman Gill – 483 runs in 16 matches

6) David Miller – 481 runs in 16 matches

7) Faf du Plessis – 468 runs in 16 matches

8) Shikhar Dhawan – 460 runs in 14 matches

Purple Cap Updated List After IPL 2022 Final – Yuzvendra Chahal Makes IPL History

Yuzvendra Chahal might not have ended up on the winners podium after Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the IPL final but had a lot to be pleased about with his overall performance in the IPL 2022. The leg-spinner won the Purple Cap by taking a total of 27 wickets in IPL 2022. Going into the match, Chahal was in second position despite having taken the same number of wickets (26) as RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga. But by the virtue of a better economy rate, the Sri Lankan was heading the list. In the IPL final on Sunday, Chahal took one wicket to take the outright lead in the Purple Cap race. Chahal also surpassed Imran Tahir to become the spinner with most wickets in an IPL season.

Tahir had taken 26 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 IPL season.

This was Chahal’s first season with Rajasthan Royals after he was purchased by the team for Rs 6.50 crore in the IPL mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t exercise their option to retain Chahal, allowing the star spinner to go into the auction pool.

Chahal repaid RR’s faith by producing some spectacular performances with the ball in IPL 2022.

Here is the updated Top 10 of the Purple Cap list for IPL 2022:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal – 27 wickets in 17 games

2. Wanindu Hasaranga – 26 wickets in 16 games

3. Kagiso Rabada – 23 wickets in 13 games

4. Umran Malik – 22 wickets in 14 games

5. Kuldeep Yadav – 21 wickets in 14 games

6. Mohammed Shami – 20 wickets in 16 games

7. Josh Hazlewood – 20 wickets in 12 games

8. Rashid Khan – 19 wickets in 16 games

9. Harshal Patel – 19 wickets in 15 games

10. Prasidh Krishna – 19 wickets in 17 games